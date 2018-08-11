College students among the victims in California bar shooting

Authorities and family members are beginning to identify those killed during Wednesday night’s mass shooting at a Southern California bar. Among the 12 victims were Justin Meek, a 23-year-old recent graduate of California Lutheran University; Alaina Housley, an 18-year-old student at Pepperdine University who planned to go to law school; and Cody Coffman, a 22-year-old who was about to join the Army. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed earlier that Sgt. Ron Helus also died while responding to the shooting at the crowded Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Authorities said the shooter, 28-year-old Ian David Long, was a former machine gunner and Afghanistan war veteran. He was found dead in the bar after apparently turning the gun on himself. Police interviewed him at his home last spring after an episode of agitated behavior, possibly from post-traumatic stress disorder. As Long opened fire in the bar, which was hosting a college night, patrons dived under tables, ran for the exits, broke windows to escape, or hid in restrooms and the attic.

“Unfortunately our young people, people at nightclubs, have learned that this may happen, and they think about that,” Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said. “Fortunately it helped save a lot of lives that they fled the scene so rapidly.” Several of the survivors said they were also at the outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas last year when a gunman in a high-rise hotel killed 58 people.