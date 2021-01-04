College basketball’s Roy Williams retires

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Roy Williams announced his retirement on Thursday. Williams won 903 games over 33 years with North Carolina and Kansas. He won three national titles at North Carolina—in 2005, 2009, and 2017. He previously led Kansas to four Final Four appearances and two losses in national title games.

What are his former players saying? “Roy Williams is and always will be a Carolina basketball legend,” Michael Jordan said in a statement. “His great success on the court is truly matched by the impact he had on the lives of the players he coached—including me.” Jordan played for North Carolina when Williams was an assistant coach there. Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green, another former North Carolina player, called Williams a “father figure.”