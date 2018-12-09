Collective concerns

More than 160 United Nations member states last week signed a first-of-its-kind accord to improve the treatment and safety of migrants around the world.

Several nations, including the United States, abstained from the agreement over concerns it would infringe on their sovereignty.

Participating nations signed the nonbinding pact at a conference in Marrakech, Morocco, after 18 months of negotiations. The agreement details 23 objectives to help minimize the factors that drive migration, coordinate assistance on missing migrants, and ensure migrants’ access to basic services.

The objectives urge member countries to provide all migrants with timely proof of legal identity and to ensure that “immigration detention is not promoted as a deterrent or used as a form of cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment to migrants, in accordance with international human rights law,” according to the agreement. The pact also calls on the nations to invest in skill development to help migrants achieve full inclusion in society. The UN is slated to endorse the accord at a General Assembly meeting Wednesday.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the conference that unregulated migration has allowed smugglers and other predators to exploit migrants who travel across deserts and rivers. “More than 60,000 migrants have died on the move since the year 2000,” he said. “This is a source of collective shame.”

More than 258 million migrants around the world are currently seeking better economic opportunities or fleeing conflict. In the Middle East, the Syrian civil war has displaced nearly 6 million people. This year, more than 110,000 migrants and refugees crossed the Mediterranean Sea into Europe, according to the International Organization for Migration. And the Myanmar military crackdown on Rohingya Muslims sent more than 750,000 people fleeing the country also known as Burma into neighboring Bangladesh.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hailed the accord as “nothing less than the foundation of our international cooperation.” The United States, which pulled out of negotiations in 2017, said at the time that the declaration “contains numerous provisions that are inconsistent with U.S. immigration and refugee policies and the Trump administration’s immigration principles,” but provided no specific details. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said the global approach was not compatible with U.S. sovereignty. “We will decide how best to control our borders and who will be allowed to enter our country,” she said.

In Brazil, incoming Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo said the country would also withdraw from the pact because “immigration shouldn’t be treated as a global issue, but rather according to the reality and sovereignty of each country.” A debate over the accord in Belgium led the ruling coalition in the Belgian Parliament to break apart. Other dissenting nations included Austria, Australia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland.

In a separate agreement, a majority of UN member nations on Monday voted to increase protection and share the responsibility of hosting refugees. Only the United States and Hungary opposed the nonbinding compact, while Eritrea, Libya, and the Dominican Republic abstained.