Collecting on debts

Parents serving time
Sentences continue to roll in for individuals convicted in this year’s massive college admissions scandal. The same week Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman reported to a California federal prison to serve her two-week sentence earlier this month, real estate developer Robert Flaxman of Los Angeles was sentenced to one month in prison for paying an ACT test proctor $75,000 to feed his daughter answers while she took the college entrance exam in 2016.
Last week, California marketing executive and author Jane Buckingham was sentenced to three weeks in prison for paying $50,000 to a fake charity operated by the scam’s mastermind, William “Rick” Singer. Like Huffman and many of the other parents embroiled in the scandal, Flaxman and Buckingham pleaded guilty in May to one count each of fraud and conspiracy, bringing the number of parents sentenced in the sweeping case to 11.
Parents Douglas Hodge, Michelle Janavs, Manuel Henriquez, and Elizabeth Henriquez all initially pleaded not guilty in May but changed their tunes last Monday, submitting guilty pleas in federal court in Boston. All four face charges of money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.
And while the spotlight primarily shined on the parents, Houston private tennis club owner Martin Fox agreed last week to a plea deal that requires him to return $245,000 in bribe money he received to allow cheating at a local college entrance exam testing site. Authorities also accuse him of arranging fake athletic profiles for two students to gain admission to the University of San Diego and one to the University of Texas at Austin.
Also last week, 10 parents who originally pleaded not guilty found themselves on the receiving end of new charges in the unfolding case, including Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. This is the second time prosecutors have added charges for this particular group of parents, leaving court watchers speculating that the legal team is pressuring the holdouts to change their pleas.
On Friday morning Huffman walked out of a San Francisco Bay Area federal prison two days early. Prison guidelines allow for an early release when a sentence concludes on a weekend.
The U.S. Department of Justice has charged more than 50 people in the ongoing investigation, the largest-ever of its kind. —L.E.