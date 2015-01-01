Collecting on debts

A federal judge held U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in contempt of court last week for billing thousands of students who were victims of education fraud. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim on Thursday said the Department of Education continued to collect money from former students of the for-profit Corinthian Colleges despite a May 2018 court order to stop. The San Francisco judge fined the department $100,000 and required detailed monthly reporting to verify future compliance.

“The judge is sending a loud and clear message,” said Toby Merrill, director of Harvard Law School’s Project on Predatory Student Lending, which helped file the suit. “Students have rights under the law, and DeVos’ illegal and reckless violation of their rights will not be tolerated.”

Many students were left stranded with student loan debt and no diploma after Corinthian Colleges abruptly shuttered entire campuses in 2015 due to a rising tide of lawsuits and investigations, some of them criminal. In 2017, several thousand of the former students sued the Education Department, arguing its “borrower defense” rule should fully discharge their student loans. Under the Obama-era policy, borrowers could claim their university defrauded them and receive debt relief. The lawsuit also challenged a 2017 Education Department policy that provided only partial debt relief based on the borrower’s employment status and income.

Judge Kim in May 2018 ruled against the partial loan forgiveness and ordered the department to stop using it. Several months later, another federal judge demanded the Education Department reinstate loan forgiveness via the “borrower defense” rule even though DeVos requested more time to revise the rules and improve the program’s accountability.

According to court documents filed during the October 2018 trial, the Education Department erroneously billed more than 16,000 students for months following the May ruling. More than 3,000 students paid the bills, and the department withheld the wages or tax refunds of another 1,300 students.

The judge wrote in her ruling that there was “no question” the Education Department violated the May 2018 injunction.

DeVos said that while some loan servicers made errors, the department was working to correct the process. She also contended that the burden of proof standard in the “borrower defense” rule is too low to effectively measure whether a school defrauded a student. She claimed the rule unfairly opens the floodgates for billions of dollars of payouts without proper checks and balances.

Other taxpayer watchdogs agree.

“Indeed, the cost concerns are serious, as is the potential for such efforts generally to become a slippery slope toward more and more taxpayer-financed student loan forgiveness,” wrote The Heritage Foundation’s Mary Clare Amselem early on in the dispute.

Democratic presidential candidates have proposed a host of billion- and even trillion-dollar education policies that include not only widespread student debt forgiveness but also expansive free tuition plans.

“Who do they think is actually going to pay for these?” DeVos said in a recent Fox News interview. “It’s going to be two-out-of-three Americans that aren’t going to college paying for the one-out-of-three that do.”

Meanwhile, House Democrats requested that DeVos testify in the upcoming weeks about the months of erroneous billing between May and October of last year.