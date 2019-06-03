Cohen testifies at fourth day of hearings

WASHINGTON—Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, returned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a fourth day of hearings as Democrats investigate the president’s businesses, campaign, and administration. Cohen was originally set to report to prison Wednesday, but the date was pushed back so he could testify at Wednesday’s closed-door House Intelligence Committee hearing and recover from shoulder surgery. Last week, Cohen appeared in closed-door hearings before the House and Senate Intelligence committees, as well as in a public hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Cohen’s testimony last week helped “shed light on a lot of issues that are very core to our investigation.” His committee has launched multiple investigations into Trump’s financial and business dealings, whether his campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and whether he obstructed justice.

Cohen is scheduled to report to prison in May for a three-year sentence on charges that include lying to Congress and campaign finance violations related to hush money payments made to two women who claimed to have had extra-marital affairs with Trump.