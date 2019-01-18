Cohen says Trump made him lie, rig polls
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 1/18/19, 12:39 pm
The Democratic chairmen of two House committees said Friday they would investigate a report that President Donald Trump told his personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. Cohen, who is no longer the president’s attorney and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, has admitted he misled lawmakers about a real estate deal in Moscow that Trump continued to be involved in during his campaign. The latest report by BuzzFeed News cites two anonymous federal law enforcement officials who accuse Trump of directing Cohen to lie, but the president, in a tweet, said Cohen was lying about his involvement.
On Thursday, Cohen claimed he paid a technology company to boost Trump’s standing in two online polls before the presidential campaign. Cohen tweeted that his actions were “at the direction of and for the sole benefit of” his client. He was responding to a report by The Wall Street Journal that said he stiffed the owner of a technology company out of thousands of dollars for the poll rigging, which included using computers to enter fake votes for Trump in a 2014 CNBC poll.
The tech company’s owner, John Gauger, told the newspaper that Cohen promised him $50,000 but instead gave him a blue Walmart bag stuffed with between $12,000 and $13,000 dollars in cash, plus a collectible boxing glove. Cohen disputed he paid cash, telling the Journal that “all monies paid to Mr. Gauger were by check.” In addition to running an information technology consulting firm, Gauger works full time as Liberty University’s chief information officer.
Comments
John KloostermanPosted: Fri, 01/18/2019 04:05 pm
Good grief, a Walmart bag stuffed with cash? That's just being lazy.
Two things. (1), I really wish they'd stop it with the leaks and news releases and just let Mueller do his work. The worst problem that the FBI had with the Nixon investigation was the media releasing news ahead of time.
(2), it's becoming harder to dismiss this all as Cohen lying. Testimonies and documents are piling up; Cohen's no longer the only person providing evidence.
Bully54Posted: Fri, 01/18/2019 05:42 pm
Good grief. Testimony from a tech company owner easily bribed to “adjust” poll results. The evidence that appears to be piling up is that there are a lot of very dishonest people out there, they often find one another, and when one is caught the immediate response it to throw the other under the bus and claim “ he/she made me do it”. Very disheartening that Gauger works for Liberty, hopefully not for long, he needs to go.
news2mePosted: Fri, 01/18/2019 05:20 pm
It's easy to say someone told you to lie. HE made me do it! How does Trump prove he didn't lie?
This whole thing is about the impeachment of Trump, and the people who voted for him have to pay for Mueller.
If they aren't going after Hillary, they should NOT go after Trump. They have actual proof against Hillary.
I know, I know, it's MUCH MUCH WORSE to control votes than it is to sell nuclear armaments to Russia. NOT!
Sorry, don't believe Russia controlled the votes here. Now I do believe the Dems have controlled the votes for years.
When someone says, "you couldn't have won!" You know they cheated.
When Hillary EXPECTED to become president without smoozing with the public. All those nasty little deplorables. Something is wrong with this picture. She said they promised her she would be the next pres. if she would just shut up about Obama.
When the Dems kept counting votes in Florida because they KNOW Bush should NOT have won. Seriously!?
They were holding 4 Aces, and yet...God said, "you should not make plans."
news2mePosted: Fri, 01/18/2019 05:24 pm
Do you think Cohen will be called upon to help make a movie?
Or maybe Mueller?
This whole thing is getting curiouser and curiouser.
Brendan BossardPosted: Fri, 01/18/2019 06:17 pm
Cohen did not bribe Gauger, who technically did not tamper with poll results--not directly, at any rate. It looks like Gauger feels that he made a legitimate business arrangement to pad Pres. Trump's poll results in a couple of polls by electronically spamming them.
This in itself may not be a huge legal deal. It raises ethical questions from a Christian point of view, though. Others may think that spamming polls is mere political fun and games. I think that it poorly represents Christ. I also think that Christians should more closely examine Liberty University's spiritual health.