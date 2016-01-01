Cohen says he lied about doing business with Russia

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress in 2017 about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 presidential election. Cohen admitted to misleading the Senate Intelligence Committee to believe that work on the project ended before the Iowa caucuses and first Republican presidential primary in 2016. It actually continued until the end of June that year, well into the campaign season. In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to federal charges related to campaign finance violations and later met for interviews with investigators who work for special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Trump told reporters Thursday that Cohen is a “weak person” who is lying to get a lighter sentence.