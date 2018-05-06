Coffee tzar Schultz brews presidential buzz
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 6/05/18, 10:39 am
Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz said Monday he would step down, further fueling speculation he will run for president. Schultz, who has endorsed Democratic candidates and criticized President Donald Trump, painted himself as a liberal with a mind for finances in an interview Tuesday morning with CNBC. “It concerns me that so many voices within the Democratic Party are going so far to the left,” he told Squawk Box. “I say to myself, ‘How are we going to pay for these things?’” He also said the country needs to reach economic growth levels of 4 percent or greater to combat the national debt. As CEO of Starbucks, a title he relinquished last year to become executive chairman, Schultz led the company to its position of international dominance while emphasizing social justice efforts. In a letter to employees, the 64-year-old hesitated to say what would come next: “I’ll be thinking about a range of options for myself, from philanthropy to public service, but I'm a long way from knowing what the future holds.”
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Tue, 06/05/2018 03:52 pm
A fiscal conservative/social liberal Democrat would certainly be better than the candidates the Dems have put in front of us in recent years. But is it really possible for a Dem candidate to uphold their social engineering agenda without the associated punitive taxation costs to both working class and upper class taxpayers??
No, I don’t believe so. And I think I prefer the path the Dems have chosen to follow—because their radicalism makes it so easy for ordinary folks to see how harmful their agenda is, in social AND in financial aspects.
Laura WPosted: Tue, 06/05/2018 07:18 pm
What's obvious to you and I isn't always obvious to people on the left. It's probably good that someone on their "side" is pointing these things out to them.