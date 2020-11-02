Coast Guard nabs millions of dollars of cocaine
by Kent Covington
Posted 2/11/20, 10:38 am
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday unloaded about 20,000 pounds of cocaine it seized while pursuing drug runners in the eastern Pacific Ocean. It took the drug haul—which has an estimated street value of nearly $340 million—to Naval Base San Diego.
Where did the drugs come from? U.S. ships intercepted cartel boats in eight operations off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America between November and mid-January. The Coast Guard released a video of the operations on Monday showing service members running down and boarding boats at sea. The campaign against drug cartels involves numerous U.S. agencies as well as the Navy, according to the Coast Guard.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 02/11/2020 03:22 pm
This is good news.
Of course, we all realize the only reason for these shipments is that some of us Americans badly want those drugs. Our culture supposedly isn’t in favor of drug use. But... if movies, etc. make drug use look normal and pleasurable; if our idols use drugs rather openly; if many in and out of government try to deny the ill effects of drugs; if many are working towards drug legalization...
We are sending mixed messages, at the very least.
Allen JohnsonPosted: Tue, 02/11/2020 03:35 pm
Well said, Old Mike. Demand in the United States drives drug cartels to get there evil cargoes delivered. And movies and celebrities and such who glamorize these illicit dangerous drugs are complicitly guilty for the deaths and social breakdow of these drug producing countries and the gangs and cartels.