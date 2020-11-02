Coast Guard nabs millions of dollars of cocaine

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday unloaded about 20,000 pounds of cocaine it seized while pursuing drug runners in the eastern Pacific Ocean. It took the drug haul—which has an estimated street value of nearly $340 million—to Naval Base San Diego.

Where did the drugs come from? U.S. ships intercepted cartel boats in eight operations off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America between November and mid-January. The Coast Guard released a video of the operations on Monday showing service members running down and boarding boats at sea. The campaign against drug cartels involves numerous U.S. agencies as well as the Navy, according to the Coast Guard.

