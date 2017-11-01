Coalition airstrikes against ISIS have killed 800 civilians

The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State (ISIS) has killed at least 801 civilians in airstrikes, the Pentagon said in a Thursday report. The report said the deaths occurred between August 2014 and October 2017. The coalition carried out more than 28,000 airstrikes and is still assessing 695 reports of civilian casualties, the report added. “We continue to hold ourselves accountable for actions that may have caused unintentional injury or death to civilians,” the Pentagon said. Airwars, a London-based monitoring organization, said the death toll was much higher, with more than 5,000 civilian casualties. ISIS has lost the majority of its strongholds in Iraq and Syria and only remains in control of patches of territory along the countries’ borders.