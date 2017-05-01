CNN drops Kathy Griffin over offensive Trump video

CNN is the latest company to ditch comedian Kathy Griffin over a video in which she held a likeness of the severed head of President Donald Trump. Griffin lost her gig as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special and also her scheduled performance at a New Mexico casino and an endorsement deal for the company Squatty Potty. President Trump tweeted this morning that Griffin should be ashamed of herself: “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” First Lady Melania Trump also released a statement calling the video disturbing. Griffin apologized, took down the video, and acknowledged she went too far.

