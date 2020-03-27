Closed but not canceled

Henry Fernandez doesn’t like preaching to an empty room and a camera: “Here I am in this small sanctuary with six people, and I’m trying to ignore the camera and speak normally, and that has been a real challenge for me.”

Though the situation makes him anxious, Fernandez, who pastors Bryce Avenue Presbyterian Church, a Presbyterian Church in America congregation in Los Alamos, N.M., said the decision whether to obey the state’s ban on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic was straightforward.

“It was a matter of sheer obedience to the Word of God,” he said, citing the Romans 13 admonition to submit to the governing authorities.

Others have challenged restrictions. Brooklyn, N.Y., lawyer Lee Nigen, a devout Jew, said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ban on mass gatherings blocks Jews from group readings of the Torah. His lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court on March 27 claims governmental officials overstepped their bounds in their efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Plaintiffs filed similar suits in Texas, Colorado, and New Hampshire.

These early challenges expose underlying questions about how long the government can circumscribe First Amendment rights—as well as how restrictions may affect ministry in the long term.

“Lawful process matters, and emergency orders of this sort, if left unchallenged, will evolve into precedents with horrifying consequences,” Norm Pattis, Nigen’s attorney, told the New York Post.

A patchwork of federal, state, and local recommendations and directives has arisen in the pandemic. Officials drafted many of the restrictions in haste, sometimes resulting in overbroad or conflicting guidance that left religious communities and individuals unsure about what was allowed.

Local governments in McKinney, Texas; Tampa, Fla.; and Greensboro, N.C., revised initial orders that either failed to define churches as “essential” or lacked clarity about whether they could livestream services. In Tampa, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners met on Thursday and reversed a rule that only days earlier failed to define churches as essential services, the Tampa Bay Times reported. In Greensboro, Guilford County officials initially banned services of any size but later modified their order to allow up to 10 people to gather to livestream worship over the internet. Its FAQ page goes a step further, saying the order forbids services in church parking lots or any travel to a church for worship.

Adding to the confusion, some state government directives overrule local restrictions while other states allow tighter controls at the local level. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide order last Tuesday superseding more restrictive orders in places like Fort Worth and Arlington that shuttered houses of worship.

Most churches have adapted to the unusual circumstances.

“Now is the time for prudence, not defiance,” First Liberty’s Jeremy Dys said in a teleconference on Friday. The special counsel for litigation and communications for the legal group cited Catholic Bishop Ferdinand Brossart of Cincinnati who, during the deadly 1918 flu pandemic, asked parishioners to obey stay-at-home orders and “pray that the impending plague may be averted.”

Meanwhile, many pastors hope the coronavirus pandemic will encourage prayer and other spiritual practices.

“People are more aware of others and their needs and are desiring prayer more,” Fernandez said, adding that the “more marginal in faith and less mature are growing.”

Like many pastors, he’ll adapt. On Easter Sunday, Fernandez will preach again to a nearly empty sanctuary, trusting that the Word he delivers will be heard and bear fruit.