Cleveland fires officer who shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice

The Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fired today for inaccuracies on his job application. Rice died in November 2014 after being shot at a recreation center while holding a pellet gun. Officer Timothy Loehmann previously was cited for not disclosing during his hiring that a suburban department allowed him to resign instead of being fired at the end of a six-month probationary period. Another officer involved in the case, Frank Garmback, was suspended for violating a tactical rule while driving the day Rice was shot. A disciplinary letter said Garmback drove too close to Rice when he arrived at the scene that day. Earlier this year, the 911 dispatcher who took the call that led to the shooting was suspended for eight days for failing to tell the dispatcher who sent the officers to the recreation center that the man who called 911 said the suspect could be a juvenile and the gun might be fake.

