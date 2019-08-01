Clemson crushes Alabama in title game

Clemson easily defeated defending champion Alabama Monday night in the College Football Playoff championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. It was an unexpected blowout by the second-ranked Tigers, who crushed No. 1 Alabama 44-16. With the victory, Clemson became the first team in 121 years at college football’s highest level to finish a season 15-0.

“All the credit, all the glory goes to the good Lord number one, and number two, to these young people,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said afterward.

Clemson’s freshman quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, turned in an amazing performance for a 19-year-old on college football’s biggest stage, passing for 347 yards and three touchdowns and leading the Tigers to a 31-16 lead at the half. In the second half, freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross, also just 19, took over with a stunning display of acrobatic catches, and the Tigers defense shut down any hope of an Alabama rally.

It was the fourth consecutive meeting between Clemson and Alabama in the playoffs and the Tigers’ second national championship in the last three years and third overall.