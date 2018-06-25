‘Clearing out an entire people’

Pakistan suffers preelectoral violence
More than 170 people have died in electoral violence in Pakistan over the last week as the country prepares for national elections on July 25.
At least 153 people died when a bomb exploded at a rally Friday in southwest Baluchistan province. Earlier that day at least four people died from an explosion at another rally in the town of Mastung, including provincial assembly candidate Siraj Raisani. At least 300 people sustained injuries from the attack.
The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a July 10 suicide bombing that killed 21 people, including a political candidate in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The latest attacks come two weeks before Pakistan’s national elections. The army has said it would deploy more than 370,000 security forces at polling stations. —O.O
North Korea faces humanitarian crisis
Twenty percent of children in North Korea battle the effects of malnutrition, in what a senior UN official called a “massive humanitarian crisis” that is largely overlooked.
Mark Lowcock, the UN under-secretary for humanitarian affairs, made the comments during a tour of North Korea. He commended the improvement of humanitarian access in the country but said about 10 million people still lack access to safe water and more than a third of the country’s population have no access to essential health services. During a visit to one local hospital, Lowcock’s team saw 140 tuberculosis patients, but the hospital had drugs for only 40 of them.
North Korea’s nuclear weapons program brought international sanctions upon the country. The sanctions exclude aid provisions, but officials say it still faces delays in shipments due to trade sanctions. —O.O.
Iran had nuclear-bomb know-how 15 years ago
Iran had already obtained the information and equipment to produce a nuclear bomb when the program was shut down 15 years ago, according to Iranian documents stolen in April by Israeli spies. The Israeli government recently invited journalists from U.S. newspapers to view the documents.
The latest internal memos disclosed that senior scientists continued to work extensively on several projects in secret under existing military research programs. “The work would be divided in two: covert (secret structure and goals) and overt,” according to an Iranian scientist in one of the memos.
Iran in 2003 halted much of its nuclear program in line with a 2005 nuclear accord with six world powers, including the United States. The documents do not prove that Iran violated the deal, but analysts and weapons experts have said it shows why the deal was timely and necessary. —O.O
China sentences prominent democracy activist
A court in central China has sentenced Qin Yongmin, one of the country’s prominent democracy campaigners, to 13 years in prison. The Wuhan City Intermediate People’s Court on its website said it found Qin “guilty of subversion of state power.” The 64-year-old activist has spent 22 years in detention. Chinese authorities arrested him again in 2015, when he led the China Human Rights Watch group, known for criticizing government policies online. One of his lawyers, Liu Zhengqing, told the AFP news agency that Qin was in “despair” and “angry” at the Chinese government following his sentencing. “[We] will definitely appeal,” Liu said. Qin’s sentencing came a day after the Chinese government allowed Liu Xia, widow of Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, to leave for Germany after eight years under house arrest. —O.O