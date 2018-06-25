‘Clearing out an entire people’

ABUJA, Nigeria—Aid groups and church communities are still scrambling to restore some level of normalcy in predominantly Christian areas in Plateau state after the June 23 herdsmen attack that killed more than 200 people. Some Christian groups call the attacks ethnic cleansing, saying the killings should qualify as genocide.

The latest attack, one of the deadliest in recent months, has drawn more international attention to herdsmen violence. Militia on June 23 and 24 targeted 15 communities in Barkin Ladi and three other local government areas in the state. The carnage displaced about 11,500 people, with many of them seeking shelter in churches, public buildings, and in some host communities, according to the Nigeria-based Stefanos Foundation, which serves persecuted Christians.

The International Community for the Red Cross is working with the Nigerian Red Cross Society to provide food, bedding, and other assistance to more than 7,000 displaced people in the Riyom local government area, an ICRC spokesperson told me. “Families often got separated in the process and in some cases, children ended up taking care of their younger siblings,” Aleksandra Matijevic Mosimann said.

The Rev. Romanus Ebenwokodi, the public relations director for the Evangelical Church Winning All, said the affected communities have many needs. “People are accommodated in crowded places, drinking water is not available for everyone,” he said, adding that the burden is heavy on some of the host communities.

The herdsmen attacks target Christians, especially in Plateau state, Ebenwokodi said. He received word two weeks ago of another pastor and his wife hacked to death in an area called Bassa as they returned from the burial of one of their church members. Christian Solidarity Worldwide in a statement last month said herdsmen killed at least 1,061 people across central Nigeria in the first quarter of this year.

Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari said in a statement after the latest attack that geographical and economic factors contribute to the clashes and “politicians are taking advantage of the situation.”

Others say the issue is a failure to enforce the rule of law. “If people know they can go and attack a community with impunity, they would do it,” said Martin Ewi, an analyst with the South Africa–based Institute for Security Studies. “I see it as criminality, and the response should be different.”

“They’re clearing out an entire people,” said the Rev. Justin Ahmadu, public relations officer for the Church of Christ in Nations. “That’s why it qualifies as genocidal.” Ahmadu said he receives multiple phone calls whenever attacks occur near his community.

In Gashish district in Barkin Ladi, no soldiers attempted to intervene, allowing the latest attack to continue, despite a military post situated less than a 30-minute drive away, Ahmadu said. He added that the country needs “a government that responsive to the needs of the people.”