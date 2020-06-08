Cleanup begins after Hurricane Isaias

Thousands of people throughout the Northeast are still without power after Isaias tore along the East Coast from North Carolina to Canada. The storm left nine dead, with two others dying in a lightning strike in Wilmington, N.C., on Wednesday while clearing downed trees. Officials in North Carolina warned residents to avoid fire ants displaced by flooding, as well as carbon monoxide poisoning from generators running in poorly ventilated garages.

Are more storms coming? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday increased its seasonal forecast to include double the number of usual major storms, predicting seven to 11 hurricanes in the Atlantic by the end of the year.

