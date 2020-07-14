Classrooms reopen around the world

Sporting backpacks laden with fresh notebooks and sharpened pencils, millions of children in countries around the world returned to school in recent weeks. Many expressed excitement for the new academic year despite the necessity of pandemic precautions like masks and social distancing.

“It felt fine going back to school,” said Eddie Favell, 11, after his first day at Kingsdale Foundation School in London. “I didn’t really think about corona.”

In Moscow, 10-year-old Eva Aldanova said she couldn’t wait to see her classmates and tell them she had missed them: “The first thing I will do at school will be greeting everyone and hugging.”

Britain and Russia join a host of other nations starting up local schools again after monthslong coronavirus shutdowns. In France last week, schoolchildren kissed their parents goodbye before pulling on their masks and joining classmates despite a surge in infection rates nationwide. “I know we are being careful,” said Jerome Continent, father of a first grader in the Paris suburb of Roissy-en-Brie. “The children also have to live.”

That sentiment prevails across much of Europe and the rest of the world: Risks exist, but children need to be in school.

“We cannot let children become the hidden victims of this pandemic by denying them the opportunities they so fundamentally deserve,” said Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe. The WHO estimates 1.6 billion children are missing out on education due to COVID-19, potentially setting the stage for what UN officials call a generational catastrophe.

But prioritizing face-to-face instruction for students during a global pandemic comes with the obvious hazard of spreading of the coronavirus through school populations. Germany brought back students in late spring with strict guidelines for hand-washing and social distancing. Despite precautions, some schools experienced outbreaks that led to weekslong closures.

Children in Asian countries quickly adapted to the new realities of temperature checks and desktop dividers, but sporadic disruptions remain a nagging problem. Students in Seoul, South Korea, reverted to virtual learning in late August amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, some of which were linked to schools. Officials allowed high school seniors to continue attending classes to prepare for college entrance exams. The rest of the students are scheduled to return on Friday.

Still, clusters of infections in primary and secondary schools worldwide remain infrequent. Most of the Nordic countries either returned to school in late spring or never shut down at all. A study analyzing infection rates among students in countries such as Finland and Denmark over the pandemic months showed no appreciable spikes related to school reopenings. It also revealed Sweden’s controversial decision to carry on with school and daily life produced very little spread of the virus in children.

Taiwan offers another spot of hope. Students there have masked up and steadfastly continued their education without pause for months now with no major outbreaks linked to schools. Taiwanese officials closed borders early in the pandemic and instituted a strict quarantine for returning travelers and extensive contact tracing protocols. The nation of nearly 24 million people experienced fewer than 500 cases of COVID-19 and only seven deaths.

Across central Asia, Africa, and Central and South America, tens of thousands of schools remain closed, and families on subsistence budgets lack internet access for distance learning. WHO and UN officials are urging governments to prioritize reopening their schools.

“We must not be blindsided by our efforts to contain COVID-19 and end up with a lost generation,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa. “Just as countries are opening businesses safely, we can reopen schools,”