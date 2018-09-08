Clashes resume between Israel and Gaza

At least four people reportedly have died in clashes between Israeli warplanes and Palestinian militants that resumed overnight and continued into Thursday in the Gaza Strip. Israeli warplanes hit targets in the Gaza Strip, while Palestinians fired rockets into Israel. The Gaza Health Ministry reported the death of a Palestinian woman who was pregnant, her 1-year-old daughter, and a Hamas militant. Israeli authorities said at least seven people were injured in rocket attacks on their country.

Protests began at the border strip in March over the decade-old blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt on Palestinian territory. The Israeli military said more than 150 rockets and mortars struck Israel, while it carried out more than 140 airstrikes against Hamas military positions. The sounds of air-raid sirens announcing rocket fire continued into Thursday, raising concerns that the latest clashes might persist. The renewed unrest occurred as some senior Hamas militant leaders met in Gaza to discuss cease-fire efforts.