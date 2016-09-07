Clashes persist along Gaza border

China blocks online Bible sales
Christians in China last week started to notice that the government had pulled Bibles from some online retail stores. The South China Morning Post reported that searches for Bibles on several online stores, including Jingdong, Taobao, Amazon.cn, and Dang Dang, displayed no results or prompted a redirect to other Christian publications.
Days before the Bibles became unavailable, China’s State Administration for Religious Affairs released a document that focused on promoting Chinese Christianity over the next five years. The document said the government will develop Chinese Christianity in a bid “to consciously develop Bible study talents to lay a solid foundation for reinterpreting and retranslating the Bible or writing the reference books.”
As Chinese President Xi Jinping tightens his grip on power, the government has increased its control over Christianity. In January, officials demolished the well-known Golden Lampstand Church amid a crackdown on unregistered churches. The Chinese government claims about 38 million Protestants and 6 million Catholics live in China. But underground church members place the actual number of Christians at about 90 million. —O.O.
Rwanda shuts down churches
The Rwandan government shut down thousands of churches and multiple mosques operating in makeshift structures after declaring them unsafe. While some religious leaders acknowledged safety problems, others questioned the campaign’s draconian tactics.
The Rwandan newspaper Igihe reported the government closed about 6,315 churches across the country in less than two months. Anastase Shyaka, who heads the Rwanda Governance Board in charge of faith-based organizations, said the government has yet to compile the total number. “The prayer houses were found in such poor physical conditions, and we are not targeting any religion,” Shyaka said. But critics see the campaign as part of a wider effort to crack down on freedom of expression in the country. President Paul Kagame claimed Rwanda didn’t need so many churches. Six pastors who protested the church closures found themselves arrested and charged with holding “illegal meetings with bad intentions.”
Mufti Sheikh Salim Hitimana, leader of the Muslim community, confirmed the government also closed about 100 mosques. “We are now trying to fix what the government told us to do,” he said.
Part of the new safety standards require the installation of lightning rods in religious buildings. In March, 16 Christians died and 140 others sustained injuries when lighting struck a Seventh-day Adventist church in the country. —O.O.
Nigerian president to seek reelection
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will seek another term in office during the February 2019 elections. Buhari spokesman Garba Shehu said the president announced his intention in a closed-door meeting of the ruling party’s National Executive Committee. Buhari began his first four-year term in 2015. He faced repeated calls to step down after an undisclosed illness kept him in Britain for about five months while he sought treatment. His absence came as the country continued to battle Boko Haram’s insurgency, herdsmen clashes, and a secessionist movement in the east. —O.O.