Clashes persist along Gaza border

At least nine Palestinians died Friday as they clashed with Israeli forces during ongoing protests along the Gaza border.

Since the border protests began on March 30, at least 29 people have died and hundreds of others sustained injuries as Israeli troops responded with force. Both parties remain unwilling to step back, igniting concerns of further violence.

Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls the Gaza Strip, called for the nonviolent protests against the decade-old border blockade imposed by Egypt and Israel to continue until May 15, which marks the 70th anniversary of Israel’s creation. “We will return to Palestine, our villages and Jerusalem,” Hamas leader Islamil Haniyeh said in a speech Monday at one of the protest camps along the border.

Thousands of Palestinians responded to the call amid growing frustration in the region. The blockade worsened economic conditions, which include a nearly 50 percent unemployment rate and poor living standards. About two-thirds of Gaza’s 2 million residents are descendants of refugees who fled in the 1948 war over Israel’s creation.

Imad Alsoos, a research fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Social Anthropology in Germany, said Hamas in the past sought to create protests against the blockade, with less success. “But with this protest movement, Hamas has skillfully rechanneled popular grievances toward the Israeli occupation,” Alsoos said.

Israeli troops have responded with force, opening fire on protesters who cross the buffer zone about 100 feet from the border fence. Giora Eiland, a former head of the Israeli National Security Council, told The New York Times that Israel is trying to prevent any infiltration. “We don’t want to be in a position where we have to handle hundreds or thousands of people inside Israel,” he said. “So the right way is to make sure nothing happens to the fence.”

The escalating violence has drawn international condemnation. Fatou Bensouda, the chief prosecutor with the International Criminal Court, in a statement warned all who incite or contribute to the violence could face prosecution. Amnesty International earlier called for independent investigations into the Israeli military’s use of force against unarmed protesters.

Hamas vowed to continue the protests, and Israel remains unwilling to back down.

“We have one clear and simple rule, and we seek to express it constantly: If someone tries to attack you—rise up and attack him,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. “We will not allow, here on Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them.”