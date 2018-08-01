Clashes in Nicaragua create thousands of refugees

Roughly 200 Nicaraguans are applying for asylum each day in neighboring Costa Rica, the United Nations refugee agency said as it called for more nations to help with the aftermath of Nicaragua’s anti-government protests.

Nicaraguans registered nearly 8,000 asylum claims in Costa Rica since April, and the numbers continue to rise: About 15,000 others received appointments for later registration, the agency said.

The country’s unrest began in April after the government approved controversial changes to Nicaragua’s social security program. The move triggered deadly mass protests unlike any the country witnessed since the end of its civil war in 1990. Rights groups said at least 300 people have died, but longtime President Daniel Ortega placed the death toll at 195 people. He described the protests as terrorism and refused to heed growing pressure to step down.

Asylum seekers increased over the past month as police officials and paramilitary forces cracked down on the opposition stronghold in Masaya and attacked student protesters who sought shelter inside the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua in Managua. Panama, Mexico, and the United States also saw increased asylum claims from Nicaraguans.

William Spindler, spokesman for the UN refugee agency, called on “the international community to support Costa Rica and other countries hosting Nicaraguan refugees and asylum seekers.”

Within the country, the government’s crackdown continues. The Nicaraguan Pro-Human Rights Association, one of the most active in tracking in the effects of the unrest, on Saturday said it would close down its operations after its staff faced threats and harassment. The group said it was targeted by “unauthorized armed groups and threatening phone calls.”