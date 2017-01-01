Civilians evacuate last ISIS stronghold in Syria

A convoy of trucks carrying hundreds of civilians left the last Islamic State (ISIS)–controlled enclave in Syria on Wednesday, as U.S.-backed forces continued an offensive operation in the region. Witnesses said at least 17 trucks carrying men, women, and children left the eastern town of Baghouz in Deir al-Zour province, the militants’ last patch of territory along the Euphrates River about a mile from the Iraqi border. Officials believe about 300 ISIS militants remain in the town. On Tuesday, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said ISIS fighters were actively preventing about 200 families from leaving the area.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began a crackdown on the village on Feb. 13 with backing from the United States. SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali confirmed Wednesday the trucks were carrying civilians. It was not immediately clear if the trucks also carried ISIS fighters. On Tuesday, Bali announced the SDF would launch a military operation to oust the extremists if they did not surrender, adding that they would separate or evacuate civilians from the area first. SDF commander Zana Amedi said most of the militants remaining inside the enclave are seriously wounded or sick.