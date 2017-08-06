Cirque du Comey

House advances genocide bill

The House of Representatives advanced new aid for genocide victims in Iraq and Syria this week, a small victory in the long path to save endangered religious minorities in the region.

In March 2016, then-Secretary of State John Kerry made a historic declaration that Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists were not committing random attacks, but were conducting genocide against Christians, Yazidis, and other religious minorities. This marked only the second time in history the United States recognized genocide amid an ongoing conflict. Once the State Department declares a genocide, it can’t just sit idly by and watch entire populations of people go extinct.

Or can it?

Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., and other Capitol Hill advocates such as Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., worked for more than two years to get the State Department to recognize genocide in the Middle East. But the State Department has yet to enact a strategy or designate funding to respond to the crisis.

On Tuesday, the House unanimously advanced a bill from Smith and Eshoo to provide emergency aid for genocide victims in Iraq and Syria. The bill needs approval in the Senate and a signature from Trump, but advocates say it’s a relief to finally get the ball rolling.

Because of persecution, Iraq’s Christian population is already 90 percent depleted, and it could be zero in a few years without drastic changes.

The bill would deploy millions of dollars in humanitarian relief to minority communities in Iraq and Syria.

Fortunate survivors have made it to relative safe havens such as in Erbil, Iraq. But even those who found some refuge from ISIS still need assistance for basic needs such as food and clean water, not to mention infrastructure to build a new life or a pathway to ever reclaim their ransacked homeland.

Even after the genocide declaration, no U.S. funds have gone to aid genocide victims directly.

The legislation would untie the hands of the State Department to provide immediate relief. It would also undo an important restriction by allowing State Department dollars to go into the hands of church workers on the ground for the first time.

Getting rid of this roadblock would make it easier for the United States to direct funds to areas most in need, Smith told me.

But Smith explained the bill would establish new accountability procedures so the United States can better track where funds are going and gauge what’s working.

Without State Department relief funds, nongovernmental agencies have tried to fill in the gaps. Since 2014, the Knights of Columbus has donated more than $12 million in support of persecuted religious minorities.

Smith and Eshoo first introduced the bill in September and hope the Senate will move quickly to get it across the finish line.

Jameson Cunningham, a spokesman for Rep. Randy Hultgren, R-Ill., who was an original co-sponsor of the bill, put it this way: “There’s a lot on everyone’s plate, but the Senate should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.”

The transfer of power in Washington has slowed the pace of many agenda items for lawmakers but has also left many executive agencies grossly understaffed.

The State Department has many vacant top positions, including the ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom and the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Philippe Nassif, executive director for In Defense of Christians, told me an understaffed State Department is incredibly frustrating.

“This is an issue that everyone who works in this space has recognized,” Nassif said. “You have a situation where there are not enough people at State to handle everything being given to them. They are overwhelmed.”

Smith agreed the State Department needs more staff and resources, but he’s hopeful for the future. He said his conversations with the White House, particularly with Vice President Mike Pence, make him confident the Trump administration cares about helping genocide victims. —E.W.