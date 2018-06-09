Cincinnati bank shooting kills four, including gunman

Police say four people are dead, including the gunman, in a downtown Cincinnati bank shooting. The shooter opened fire early Thursday morning at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building, which houses popular ice cream, sandwich, and pastry shops, Police Chief Eliot Isaac said. The gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police. It’s unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers. Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said it “could have been much, much worse” if not for the immediate police response to end the threat. Officials have not commented on the shooter’s motive.