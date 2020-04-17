Churches ask for equal treatment

No joking, you’re fired
When University of North Texas math professor Nathaniel Hiers saw flyers left in the faculty lounge addressing “microagressions,” he jokingly wrote on the chalkboard above it, “Don’t leave this garbage lying around.” The next week, the new head of his department fired him.
Hiers filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Texas on Thursday arguing the school violated his free speech rights by punishing him for expressing his private views during off-duty time. He believes focusing on microagressions—subtle and indirect statements that communicate prejudice or hostility toward what are considered marginalized groups—promotes a culture of victimhood and suppresses alternative viewpoints instead of encouraging growth and dialogue. Hiers is seeking reinstatement and damages.
“Public universities can’t fire professors just because they don’t endorse every message someone communicates in the faculty lounge,” said Alliance Defending Freedom counsel Michael Ross, who represents Hiers. “By firing Dr. Hiers, the university sent an explicit message: ‘Agree with us or else.’”
Hiers isn’t the first college professor who has suffered for not toeing a progressive line. In Ohio, Shawnee State University professor Nicholas Meriwether appealed an unfavorable court decision after the school disciplined him for not referring to a male student by his preferred feminine pronouns. Indiana University Professor Eric Rasmusen—a Christian and political conservative—came under attack late last year for tweets and comments he made on social media about homosexuality, women in academia, affirmative action, and race.
“Today’s college students are our future legislators, judges, and voters,” said Tyson Langhofer, director of ADF’s Center for Academic Freedom. “That’s why it’s so important that public universities model the First Amendment values they’re supposed to be teaching students.”
And just maybe, they need to be able to take a joke. —S.W.