Church collapse kills worshippers in South Africa

At least 13 people died and several others sustained injuries after part of a South African church collapsed Thursday night. The front wall of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal gave way at the beginning of a Holy Week service. Local media reported 29 people were taken to the hospital, six with serious injuries.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds in the province likely caused the collapse, Robert McKenzie, a spokesman with the Emergency Medical Services, told News24. Provincial Premier Willies Mchunu ordered an investigation. Church members held a special prayer service on Friday in a tent outside the church building.