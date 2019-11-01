Christmas tree supply a little tight
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 12/13/19, 12:13 pm
Industry officials are recommending shoppers buy live Christmas trees earlier this year, especially if they want a specific type or size. Not only is the supply limited, but trees have also increased slightly in price. Last year, real trees cost about $78 on average, $3 more than the previous year.
What caused the shortage? Many families shifted to artificial trees during the recession, and live tree sellers are still trying to win them back. About a decade ago, too many Christmas trees hit the market, causing farmers to cut down fewer trees and plant fewer seedlings. Additionally, the number of U.S. Christmas tree farms dropped by 3 percent between 2012 and 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
