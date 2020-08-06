Christians march in Washington

WASHINGTON—Protesters in the nation’s capital on Sunday sang “This Little Light of Mine” and “Amazing Grace” as they marched to the White House. Some carried signs that referenced Bible verses such as Micah 6:8: “What does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” More than 1,000 people joined in the “Faith+Works” march and rally.

Who was involved? Leaders from churches throughout the D.C. metro area helped organize the event to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. David Platt from McLean Bible Church in northern Virginia, Perrin Rogers from The Triumphant Church in Maryland, and Thabiti Anyabwile from Anacostia River Church in Washington all participated. During a pre-march rally, Anyabwile exhorted believers to seek racial justice. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a Mormon, also joined the marchers, becoming the first GOP senator to join protesters.

