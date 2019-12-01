Christians journey to Bethlehem

At least 15,000 foreigners were staying overnight in Bethlehem for Christmas in 2019, Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maaya said. Thousands of Christians made a pilgrimage to the city where Jesus was born to celebrate with the local community. A wall divides Bethlehem into two sections, one under Israeli control and the other under Palestinian control.

What have the pilgrims come to see? Festivities in Bethlehem include a midnight Mass at the Church of the Nativity on the site where Jesus may have been born and a large faux Christmas tree in Manger Square. A Palestinian guesthouse known as the Walled Off Hotel offers a less traditional option: a Nativity scene by mysterious street artist Banksy. The piece, dubbed Scar of Bethlehem, shows the manger scene backed by a wall with a bullet hole trail leading to a star, also made of bullet holes.

