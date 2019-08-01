Christianity Today calls for Trump’s removal
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 12/20/19, 12:24 pm
President Donald Trump on Friday said the editors of Christianity Today would “rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President.” In an editorial published online Thursday, editor in chief Mark Galli, who is set to retire on Jan. 3, wrote that the magazine’s position was “not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments.”
Why is the magazine taking this stand now? Galli pointed to the impeachment investigation, saying it unambiguously proved Trump used his power “to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.” He also accused the president of immorality and said Christianity Today, founded by Billy Graham in 1956, took a similar stance during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998.
Dig deeper: Read WORLD Magazine founder Joel Belz’s column about a Christian approach to bottom-of-the-barrel politics.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
SFPosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 12:41 pm
Based on the thinnest details and assorted hearsay, this editor thinks it is the magazine's duty to our Creator to interpret a very ambiguous presentation as being sufficient proof of corruption? Yet this is the magazine that published an article about a "swinging" couple who claimed they used their hedonistic activity to "share the gospel". The magazine included no editorial comment about this deranged view of evangelism. I agree with President Trump about their seeming preferences.
Trump is crude, crass, and certainly not a Christian. But he has done more for religious freedom and the pro-life cause than many so-called Christian presidents in recent memory.
SleeperSRT10Posted: Fri, 12/20/2019 02:22 pm
Amen!
CaptTeePosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 02:48 pm
I would agree with all that you said, if you started your second paragrapgh with:
"Trump is crude, crass, and certainly not a MATURE Christian."
Trump may not be talking and tweetng like a mature Christian, but more of his actions have exhibited Christian thinking than most of his predecessors.
hrhPosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 02:59 pm
With World's various writers columns, articles, broadcasts, etc., over the last 4+ years, I'm sad to say I'm just waiting for World Magazine to officially follow CT's lead ...
In a way, that would be more honest and "biblically objective" than the many passive aggressive qualifiers, reporting choices (e.g., immigration border sob stories vice illegal immigrant crime stories), reporting omissions (booming economy, historical pace of filling judgeships, foreign policy successes), and constant quoting/featuring of NeverTrumpers (from NYT, WaPo, National Review, e.g., David Brooks, David French, etc.) that has filled World's nonbiblically objective reporting since Donald Trump announced his candidacy 4+ years ago.
It is quite plain that the majority of World's staff cannot stand POTUS but for some reason, think they're fooling readers by constantly boasting of being biblically objective. You're not at all with regards to this president.
Thanks for not going fully CT yet ...
news2mePosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 05:10 pm
Oh no! Say it ain't so.
OldMikePosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 03:16 pm
Funny how we all read the same articles, yet come to such different conclusions.
I haven’t seen a particular anti-Trump bias in World’s reporting. There was the editorial saying Trump should bow out of the race, before the election. I disagreed with that position but certainly could understand it. Since then I’ve felt World has been very even-handed.
Just as some Americans see absolute proof that Trump has committed impeachable offenses, and some of us see nothing but partisan noise.
Janet BPosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 05:49 pm
Old Mike,
I agree that there is not a particular bias on the part of WORLD, but I also agree with HRH -- there is much of the positive this President has accomplished that seems to have been ignored in the reporting by the WORLD writers.
neverthelessPosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 03:47 pm
Some conservative Christian leaders do not understand politics, power struggles or God's sovereignty. The editor of this magazine obviously wishes to place his hand on the scale to tip it in favor of his subjective sense of morality and cultural ideals. What about Trump's predisposition to reclaim the supreme court? What about his stance on the right to life? What about his support of persecuted Christians world wide or of the Jewish state? What about his support of American jobs and industry? So you will excuse me If I view this short sighted Christianity Today editor as my enemy ... politically speaking, of course.
news2mePosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 07:28 pm
good response
JerryMPosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 04:23 pm
Would Galli apply the same standards to the Bidens? Members of the so-called "squad"? What about Democratic presidential nominees? Which recent (and radical) democratic social policies is he calling out? Actions like these, at this point in Galli's tenure, only serve to reinforce perceptions that CT is being taken over by left-leaning theological ideologues.
R&Posted: Fri, 12/20/2019 04:45 pm
I agree with the posts below. I pray that World Magazine does not publish an editorial such as Mark Galli has done. He has shamed a huge group of Christ followers of which I, all of my family and my Christian friends are a part. We are not uneducated dummies as he has indicated in the past. Mr. Galli and his elitist friends are welcome to their views but are not welcome to shame those of us who appreciate what President Trump has done for our country. Most of us would have preferred a Ted Cruz or a Marco Rubio, but have been very gratified by what this coarse, rude New Yorker has accomplished. He is a "disrupter" for sure and seems to be just what was needed for all the bureaucracies and institutions. Of course, they all despise him for it but just look at what Betsy DeVoss has accomplished, for example. God works in wonderous ways we cannot predict or comprehend. I and millions of others are praying for President Trump's safety and success and also that he will be in office 4 more years. "Thy kingdom come Thy will be done. "
In His Service, Gloria Pickle
MTJanetPosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 06:35 pm
I agree with your assessment, and I too am hoping for four more years if this is the what we have for our choice for leadership. He is not someone I would want to marry my sister, but his policies have been right on with regard to human life and Israel.
news2mePosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 07:31 pm
good response
Janet BPosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 04:56 pm
"unambiguously?" I don't think so.
news2mePosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 05:16 pm
A lot of churches think they are Christian and then find out the leadership is foul.
Been a member too long. (Baptist and Evangelical)
Still a Christian, just have a hard time going to a "Christian" church where members are staunch Dems. Which means that ABORTION is ok.
It is very difficult to see women in church where their chest is exposed and too many are co-habitating unmarried.
A church can get a little too loosey-goosey trying to keep their numbers up.
news2mePosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 07:38 pm
Was the same measure used for the Clintons?
Was the same measure used for ANY DEMS?
Please, I would like to be there when ANY Dem has been prosecuted. I have heard them accused and then everyone moved on.
People can't see beyond their TDS heart vision. It's very dark.
God did say that good would be bad and bad would be seen as good. But I don't have to like it.
Big JimPosted: Fri, 12/20/2019 08:58 pm
"Galli pointed to the impeachment investigation, saying it unambiguously proved Trump used his power 'to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.'"
The "impeachment investigation" was conducted by Democrats, for Democrats. They decided who would be called as witnesses, who would be issued subpoenas, who would question the witnesses and for how long. In other words, folks, we only got one side of the story.
"The first one to plead his cause seems right, until his neighbor comes and examines him." Prov 18:17 NKJV