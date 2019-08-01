Christianity Today calls for Trump’s removal

President Donald Trump on Friday said the editors of Christianity Today would “rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President.” In an editorial published online Thursday, editor in chief Mark Galli, who is set to retire on Jan. 3, wrote that the magazine’s position was “not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments.”

Why is the magazine taking this stand now? Galli pointed to the impeachment investigation, saying it unambiguously proved Trump used his power “to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents.” He also accused the president of immorality and said Christianity Today, founded by Billy Graham in 1956, took a similar stance during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998.

