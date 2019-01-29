Christian schools ‘exposed’ as caring, supportive

A New York Times reporter’s effort to collect stories of students’ negative experiences at Christian schools backfired last week. On Jan. 24, Dan Levin tweeted, “I’m a New York Times reporter writing about #exposechristianschools. Are you in your 20s or younger who went to a Christian school? I’d like to hear about your experience and its impact on your life. Please DM me.”

The hashtag #ExposeChristianSchools appeared earlier in the month alongside tweets about Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, returning to teach elementary art at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Va. Social media users accused the school of discrimination because of its orthodox stance on Biblical sexuality. Immanuel’s employment application says “homosexual or lesbian sexual activity” disqualifies potential candidates, and it maintains the right to intervene if the conduct within a student’s home is counter to a Biblical lifestyle, including “homosexual activity or bisexual activity.”

The hashtag then popped up in the debate over a viral video of a group of Catholic high school students from Kentucky who were wrongly accused of harassing a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., after the March for Life on Jan. 18. Levin posted his tweet a few days later. The ensuing public comment stream included numerous first-hand descriptions of Christian schools as positive, supportive, and academically rigorous.

On Tuesday, the Times, published a short collection of some of the comments it received, positive and negative toward Christian schools, with an introduction by Levin explaining that #ExposeChristianSchools started as an effort to show the worst side of religious education.

“The Association of Christian Schools International is saddened but not altogether surprised” by the hashtag’s existence and Levin’s use of it, said Larry Lincoln, a spokesman for the accrediting body. “The hashtag wasn’t created by The New York Times and does have a negative name, [but] the reporter has received quite a bit of positive tweets from people who went to Christian schools. There is also a great deal of support out there for Christian schools in the form of opinion pieces, former students writing about their positive experiences.”

After his original post, Levin’s Twitter page swelled with respectful comment after comment describing how valuable each user’s Christian education had proven. “I’d be happy to share my great experience and the moral values I was taught that I continue to carry on throughout my life today. Will these actually be reported on, or just the negative ones that you hear?” one user tweeted. Another said, “My Christian education was a happy experience, my teachers were committed to the well-being of their students.”

But some users also shared heartbreaking descriptions of damage and abuse they endured while at Christian schools, as well as public and other types of schools. Their tweets serve as a sobering reminder that all human nature falls short and temptations lurk everywhere.

Others questioned Levin’s journalistic integrity because his tweet appeared to solicit only negative anecdotes. “Honest question: is fishing for stories like this considered proper journalism?” asked one user. “Trawling for biased views on the internet is a thing NYT endorses now?” tweeted another.

Levin revised the original tweet before his final article appeared in the paper. It said he “want[s] to hear about all experiences, including positive stories/impact about your time in school.”