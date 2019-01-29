Christian schools ‘exposed’ as caring, supportive

Extending credit
In a flurry of legislative activity last week that included a dramatic weakening of protections for unborn children, New York also passed a law giving illegal immigrants access to state financial aid for college.
The José Peralta DREAM Act offers state loans and grants to illegal immigrants in the state who possess either a New York state high school diploma or equivalent or otherwise meet the standard for in-state tuition. The plan could cost $27 million annually, an amount Republican legislators argued was unfair to taxpayers and immigrants who came to the state legally.
“It sends the wrong message to the millions who have worked their way through college and are still dealing with crippling student loan debt,” Republican state Sen. Fred Akshar said. —L.E.
