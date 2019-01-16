Christian school appeals zoning fight to Supreme Court

Not on the basis of sex
A district judge on Wednesday dismissed a case against a Missouri retirement community that denied a lesbian couple’s application, St. Louis Public Radio reported. The Christian retirement community cited its policy against cohabitation, which defines marriage as between one man and one woman.
In their July lawsuit, Mary Walsh and Beverly Nance argued that Friendship Village violated the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against them on the basis of sex. U.S. District Judge Jean Hamilton found that since the retirement home would not have made a different decision if they were two men rather than two women, “the claims boil down to those of discrimination based on sexual orientation rather than sex alone.” —R.L.A.