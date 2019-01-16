Christian school appeals zoning fight to Supreme Court

A private Christian school in Ohio has taken its eight-year battle for a new campus to the U.S. Supreme Court. Last week, Tree of Life Christian Schools in Upper Arlington, Ohio, petitioned the justices to review a lower court ruling upholding the city’s denial of zoning approval.

In 2010, the school purchased a vacant commercial building in Upper Arlington, a suburb of Columbus. Tree of Life intended to consolidate its three overcrowded campuses that already serve more than 600 students, 44 percent from minority populations. Yet in 2011, the city said no because it wanted the property to be used for commercial activity that would generate tax revenue, something the city’s own zoning codes do not require, according to Tree of Life’s Supreme Court filing. Despite the fact the school could have supplied the city with significant local income tax revenue from its employees over the past eight years of litigation, the building has sat empty the entire time.

Tree of Life argues that Upper Arlington is violating the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act (RLUIPA) by treating the school differently than secular nonprofit groups such as day cares, which the city allows in commercially zoned areas. Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Erik Stanley, who represents the school, said the promise of RLUIPA, a 2000 law requiring governments to treat religious and nonreligious entities equally, has never been fully realized.

“A majority of lower courts from coast to coast condemn RLUIPA’s equal-terms provision and refuse to enforce its straightforward command,” he said, adding that courts have unfairly characterized the law as giving “preferential treatment to religious entities,” even though Congress stated it merely favored “a broad protection of religious exercise.”

Stanley confirmed a broader cultural shift was driving unfavorable court decisions: “Many in government have forgotten the benefits that religious communities bring … resulting in widespread discrimination under the guise of giving local communities freer rein in local regulatory matters.”

Should the Supreme Court accept the case, Tree of Life’s long battle may finally end. In the meantime, homework, tests, grading, sports, and extracurricular activities continue on its three campuses. Justice may be out, but school’s in.