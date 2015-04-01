Christian printer case moves forward

Blaine Adamson is headed to the Kentucky Supreme Court to defend his right to decline to print T-shirts for a gay pride festival in Lexington, Ky. The festival happened in 2012. Court arguments are scheduled for Aug. 23.

What happened? Lexington’s Gay and Lesbian Services Organization complained to the city’s human rights commission after Adamson refused the shirt order due to his Christian beliefs. The commission found his company, Hands On Originals, guilty of discrimination. A lengthy appeals process has followed, and a state appeals court ruled in Adamson’s favor in 2017. The commission appealed to the state Supreme Court.

