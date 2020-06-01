Christian groups launch justice initiative

A coalition of organizations—including Prison Fellowship, World Relief, the National Day of Prayer Task Force, and the National Association of Evangelicals—announced Wednesday an initiative to promote “racial justice and nonpartisan police reform.” Prison Fellowship’s Heather Rice-Minus said the Prayer and Action Initiative gives the church a chance to show “unity and clarity in conviction” amid divisiveness. “Our desire is to be an instrument of peace in our communities and a reckoning force for change in the halls of government,” she added.

What will the initiative do? The group’s goals include transparency in the criminal justice system, proportional sentencing, accountability for police misconduct, and reentry support for former prisoners. The coalition plans to hold prayer gatherings and peaceful protests advocating for policy changes. The initiative grew out of an effort earlier this year to support churches at risk of closing for good during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in minority communities.

