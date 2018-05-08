Christian colleges celebrate proposed policy changes

Advocates for Christian higher education are praising the news that the Department of Education plans to review regulations “regarding the eligibility of faith-based entities to obtain grants from the department or to participate in state-administered programs.”

The notice goes on to cite the need to make federal regulations consistent with current law, a vague reference that could point to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Trinity Lutheran v. Comer. The justices ruled religious entities could not be excluded from certain government programs just because they are religious. No one seems clear about what that could mean for Christian colleges.

But that didn’t stop Christian higher education leaders from praising the new, friendlier overtures coming from the Trump administration.

“We appreciate Secretary [Betsy] DeVos’ commitment to ensuring students are able to obtain quality educations at the institutions of higher education that will best serve their needs, including religious colleges and universities,” said Shirley Hoogstra, president of the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities. “Eliminating or revising regulations that impose undue and outdated restrictions on religious institutions is an important and welcome development.”

One Obama-era action that could get the ax: The published list of Christian universities that have religious exemptions to some Title IX regulations. The LGBT lobby group Human Rights Campaign began urging the federal government in 2016 to publish the list, under the guise of preventing students from attending those schools without knowing their positions on sexuality and gender identity. But leaders at Christian colleges argued the list amounted to government discrimination against them.

Despite their objections, President Barack Obama’s Education Department agreed to compile the list and post it online. Once DeVos took over the department last year, she said she might discontinue publishing the list, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Other regulations that could face changes after the new review include restrictions on federal work-study grants that prohibit students from taking faith-based jobs. Another grant program that helps prepare low-income, first-generation students for college, GEAR UP, could expand to allow Christian schools to lead outreach efforts. For now, they can only participate in non-religious activities and not lead programs.

In reviewing its regulations, the Education Department likely will keep in mind Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recent memo urging government deference for religious liberty.

“Therefore, to the greatest extent practicable and permitted by law, religious observance should be reasonably accommodated in all government activity, including employment, contracting, and programming,” he wrote.