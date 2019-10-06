Christian baker faces another lawsuit
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 6/10/19, 01:52 pm
An LGBT activist has filed a lawsuit against Colorado baker Jack Phillips, who last summer won a U.S. Supreme Court judgment protecting his right to decline to bake custom cakes that violate his religious beliefs. The Supreme Court case centered on a request for a cake for a same-sex wedding, while the new case deals with a cake celebrating a gender transition.
Activist Autumn Scardina filed a discrimination complaint in 2017 with the Colorado Civil Rights Commission when Phillips declined to bake the gender transition cake because of his Biblical beliefs about the unchanging nature of biological sex. Phillips countersued the commission for continuing to show hostility toward his beliefs, and in March, the commission relented and Phillips dropped the lawsuit. Now, rather than going through the Civil Rights Commission, Scardina sued Phillips directly for discrimination in state court on Wednesday, Colorado Public Radio reported. “This latest attack by Autumn Scardina looks like yet another desperate attempt to harass cake artist Jack Phillips,” said Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Jim Campbell, who represents the baker.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
LaneygirlPosted: Mon, 06/10/2019 03:12 pm
This is not going to stop any time soon. Not until every attempt is made to force all to bow down to their god - the one who appropriated the rainbow to honor sin. Their side has a lot of money. And support.
MTJanetPosted: Mon, 06/10/2019 03:31 pm
When is the medical community going to get this resolved? These mentally ill people demanding that we acquiesce to giving in to their ungodly requests need to be dealt with once and for all. I blame the medical community, partly, for not presenting a united front on this and truly helping these people. We can not give in to this delusional thinking; we are going to have "cats" and their "kitty litter" requests to deal with next.
Big JimPosted: Mon, 06/10/2019 04:09 pm
Jack Phillips reminds me of Job: Satan has targeted him for destruction. May God bless Mr. Phillips and may God be with him.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 06/10/2019 04:13 pm
“I demand that everyone view me as the totally wonderful and perfect person I view myself as.” Which is a whole lot like making one’s self a god (little g).
Those who do bow down to this often become the most strident voices in demanding the rest of us do so as well. Maybe they are trying to compensate for their shame at the cowardice of giving in.
At any rate, the numbers supporting this lunacy continue to grow. If nothing changes, comments such as we have posted here will soon become prosecutable crimes. Lord, help us!
news2mePosted: Mon, 06/10/2019 05:09 pm
Why would you upset someone who is making FOOD for you to eat? Silly people.
The homosexual community trusts that he is a Christian and would not defile their cake? YUK!
They may not defile your food, but the people you are putting out of work just might.
phillipWPosted: Mon, 06/10/2019 08:04 pm
The only way to stop these types of frvilous lawsuits is if the plaintiffs filing these cases are held accountable for the legal fees of those they are attacking. I suppose the best way to counter this nonsense, is to counter sue each party that wishes to sue.
Sadly the only people winning these cases are the lawyers on both sides, who are all getting paid very well.