Christian artists at home

Backstage blues
Americans might be watching more Netflix during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t make up for the economic devastation of the entertainment industry.
Last week, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the bleakest jobs report since it began tracking these numbers in 1948. The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7 percent. Restaurant and hospitality workers experienced the worst losses, but employment in arts and entertainment fell by 1.3 million jobs in April.
Each big celebrity who stays home represents thousands of modestly paid people who are out of work. Jobs for camera operators, lighting technicians, makeup artists, and working-class actors disappeared overnight.
Many of those workers have multiple jobs as both employees and independent contractors, which makes claiming unemployment benefits more complicated and in some states almost impossible. Moreover, individual states control the unemployment system, leaving some entertainment workers confused about where they should file since they have worked a variety of gigs in various states in recent years.
And the job outlook in the entertainment industry will probably get worse. America’s largest concert promotion firm, Live Nation, plans to cut costs and doesn’t expect its business to return to full scale until 2021. WME, a prestigious Hollywood talent agency, announced it would cut 20 percent of its workforce this week. Its competitor, the United Talent Agency, is instituting furloughs that will hit assistants the hardest.
Last week, a coalition of entertainment organizations petitioned Congress to adjust the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program to better help those in showbiz: “Given the unique nature of our industry, many in our profession work from project to project and gig to gig, not only in multiple jobs but in various capacities.” These organizations fear their people might fall through the cracks. —Collin Garbarino
Entertainment notes
- Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has finalized a four-year, $30.3 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. His new No. 1 jersey is the bestseller at the online NFL Shop—even better than veteran quarterback Tom Brady’s new Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey. Tagovailoa, an outspoken Christian, suffered a hip injury at the end of his final season with the Crimson Tide in 2019, but doctors said he should recover in time to play in the NFL this fall.
- With live sports on hiatus, budget-conscious families across the county are rapidly canceling their cable and satellite TV subscriptions. A report from the industry analysis firm MoffettNathanson showed its worst-ever decline for paid TV last quarter, with 1.8 million subscribers cutting the cord.
- This will make Hamilton fans feel blessed to be alive right now: The streaming platform Disney+ plans to premiere a film of the full stage musical featuring its original Broadway cast in July. —Lynde Langdon