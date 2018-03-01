Chinese scientists: North Korean nuclear site collapsed

A suspected collapse at North Korea’s nuclear testing site likely forced the suspension of further tests and triggered the risk of radiation leaks, Chinese geologists announced Thursday. North Korea’s regime has conducted all six of its nuclear tests on a mountain located in the country’s northeast. Scientists at the University of Science and Technology of China said they collected their data after the most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, 2017. Analysts said the bomb likely contained more than 100 kilotons of TNT and triggered four earthquakes in the following weeks. “In view of the research finding that the North Korean nuclear test site at Mantapsan collapsed, it is necessary to continue to monitor any leakage of radioactive materials that may have been caused by the collapse,” the authors of the study said. The discovery offered insight into North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s announcement last weekend that the country would stop its nuclear testing program. The nuclear program is set to lead the conversation at a planned Friday summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Kim will cross the border into the South to greet Moon before the summit begins at the border village of Panmunjom.