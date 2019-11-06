Chinese pastor’s wife released from detention

Chinese authorities on Tuesday released Jiang Rong, wife of Pastor Wang Yi, on bail six months after the widespread arrests of leaders and members of Early Rain Covenant Church. Authorities in Chengdu launched a crackdown on Early Rain on Dec. 9, 2018, swarming apartment complexes, ransacking homes, and forcing members to sign a document renouncing the church. Officials detained more than 100 members, including their lead pastor, Wang, who remains imprisoned with several other church leaders.

Authorities charged Jiang with “inciting to subvert state power.” A Facebook support group said she has reunited with her adolescent son. Authorities also released church member Li Xiaofeng on bail pending her trial, the group said.