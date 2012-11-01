Chinese human rights lawyer disappears

Chinese human rights lawyer Gao Zhisheng has disappeared from his home in the northern province of Shaanxi, where he was under house arrest, according to family members in exile in the United States. Gao’s wife, Geng He, told New Tang Dynasty Television she last tried to call her husband on Aug. 13, but could not reach him. She called Gao’s brother, who checked Gao’s cave dwelling and confirmed he wasn’t there. Geng said she also has lost contact with Gao’s brother since she last spoke to him. Chinese security forces arrested Gao in 2006 for “inciting subversion” after he defended clients such as Falun Gong worshippers and factory workers in court. The Christian lawyer, who was a WORLD Daniel of the Year in 2012, had recently granted an interview to a Hong Kong magazine reiterating his political beliefs.