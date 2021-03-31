  • World Magazine Logo
World Tour Reporting from around the globe

Chinese Christians describe torture at camps

International | Christians and other minorities battle state-sponsored persecution
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 4/09/21, 03:06 pm

In 2018, Li Yuese spent 10 months locked inside a windowless room in a facility run by the Communist Party’s United Front Work Department. Officials at the “transformation” center beat and tortured him, Li told Radio Free Asia. “I could not sleep,” he said. “After you’ve been in there a week, death starts to look better than staying there.”

Authorities detained him during a crackdown on a house church in the southwestern Sichuan province. Li, who goes by a pseudonym, is one of several Christians reportedly held in brainwashing camps because of their faith. Some have compared their detention to the ongoing crackdown on Uighur minorities in the northwestern Xinjiang region.

Li said officials and plainclothes workers from the United Front Work Department held the prisoners in a basement in a secret location. Many of them, he said, were arrested for church-related activities that didn’t warrant criminal prosecution.

People who refused to “admit their mistakes” were taken into solitary confinement for extended periods. Li said suicide attempts were common at the facility: “I bashed myself against the wall to self-harm.”

China has continued to crack down on unregistered churches in an effort to “Sinicize” or reshape religion to support the Chinese Communist Party. Authorities criminally detained Zhang Chunlei, an elder at Love (Ren’ai) Reformed Church in the southwest Guizhou province, after raiding a retreat at a privately rented property earlier in March.

Beijing has also engaged in systematic oppression in Xinjiang, where some 1 million Uighur Muslims are reportedly in reeducation camps. Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom joined the European Union last month to impose sanctions on senior Chinese officials in Xinjiang.

A lawyer in the northern Hebei province who went only by Zhang told Radio Free Asia that he represented several Catholics detained at a similar facility in the city of Baoding. “After the religious affairs officials had arrested the bishops and priests, they didn’t pursue criminal charges—they just disappeared them, sometimes for five, six, or even 10 years at a stretch,” he said. “These brainwashing places were similar to the ones used on the Falun Gong.” Falun Gong is a banned spiritual movement in China based on Buddhism and qigong exercises.

China Aid President Bob Fu told me he has received individual reports of Christians who endure such experiences but said he has not seen evidence yet suggesting a systemic targeting similar to supporters of the Falun Gong movement or in Xinjiang.

He recalled the case of a young Christian in his 20s who was seized by authorities in Beijing and tortured in a similar facility. “He made three attempted suicides,” Fu said.

The repression has had a chilling effect on Christian communities, he said: “Even talking about their cases would be a punishable offense, from a warning to administrative or criminal offense.”

Getty Images/Photo by Stringer/AFP (file) Getty Images/Photo by Stringer/AFP (file) Cardinal Christian Wiyghan Tumi (left) and an opposition leader at the National Dialogue in Yaounde, Cameroon, in 2019

Remembering a peace worker

Cameroon’s Cardinal Christian Wiyghan Tumi, who actively sought peace in the country’s Anglophone crisis, died last week. He was 90. Tumi, the only Catholic cardinal in the country, served as archbishop of Douala until 2009.

Tumi pressed both separatists and the military in the restive Northwest region to stop the destruction and targeting of civilians. The region is the center of clashes between security forces and English speakers who complain of marginalization. The English speakers have declared the region an independent state named Ambazonia. The group gained momentum after the government violently cracked down on peaceful protests by English speakers in 2016.

Tumi helped create the Anglophone General Conference, a dialogue effort between all parties of the conflict.

In November, separatist fighters in the region abducted Tumi for a day after he urged them to surrender their weapons and work toward peace. “I will preach what is the truth with pastoral conviction and Biblical conviction,” Tumi said at the time. “Nobody has the right to tell me to preach the contrary because I was called by God.” —O.O.

Associated Press (file) Associated Press (file) Refugees from Palma in Afungi, Mozambique

Mozambique retakes Palma

About 10 days after insurgents invaded a coastal city, the Mozambican military said it regained full control this week. Islamic State–affiliated insurgents stormed Palma, Mozambique, on March 24, severing communication lines and looting shops and banks. Dozens of people died, including a South African and British national, and at least 11,000 people were displaced.

Reporters from Sky News who accessed Palma saw bodies lying on streets littered empty bullet cartridges and a hospital, several offices, and homes vandalized and burned.

Military officials on Sunday said they killed several terrorists and noted civilians have slowly started coming back. “The population is returning, but they have nothing to eat because the terrorists have looted almost everything,” said Agostinho Muthisse, a Mozambican military commander. Insurgency in the country’s northern Cabo Delgado province has displaced about 670,000 people. —O.O.

Associated Press/Photo by Brahima Ouedraogo (file) Associated Press/Photo by Brahima Ouedraogo (file) Beatrice Stöckli, left, in 2012

Swiss missionary confirmed dead

The Swiss foreign ministry verified the DNA of Béatrice Stöckli last week and confirmed she died after four years in captivity.

Jama’at Nusrat Al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda affiliate, abducted the Swiss missionary from Mali’s northern city of Timbuktu in January 2016. In a November video, al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) reported Stöckli died during a failed attempt by “French crusaders” to rescue her. Islamists in northern Mali had previously abducted her in 2012, but special forces from Burkina Faso rescued her two weeks later.

Swiss Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis said the DNA test provides definitive evidence of her death. “But I am also relieved that we can return the woman’s remains to her family, and I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to them,” he said. —O.O.

Putin hangs on

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed off on legislation that would allow him to lead for two more six-year terms. His current term would end in 2024.

Putin proposed constitutional changes to presidential term limits last year. Some 78 percent of Russian voters backed the proposal in a nationwide referendum. The decision could see Putin lead the country until 2036. He is Russia’s longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. Putin argued the decision would allow his lieutenants to focus on their work without worrying about their successors. —O.O.

Onize Ohikere

Onize is WORLD's Africa reporter. She is a World Journalism Institute graduate and earned a journalism degree from Minnesota State University-Moorhead. Onize resides in Abuja, Nigeria. Follow her on Twitter @onize_ohiks.

