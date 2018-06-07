China, world markets react to trade dispute

China said it filed a second complaint with the World Trade Organization over new tariffs the United States imposed on Chinese goods. Washington on Friday levied 25 percent duties on $34 billion of products from China, the first in a series of possible increases that U.S. President Donald Trump says could affect up to $550 billion of Chinese imports. China retaliated with tariffs on a similar amount of goods, including soybeans, pork, and electric vehicles. The price of soybeans in the United States has plunged 17 percent over the past month on tariff fears. Global markets had mixed reactions Friday to the U.S.-China trade spat, with investors monitoring the rhetoric for signs of further escalation.