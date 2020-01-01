China tries to contain coronavirus

Shopping malls and usually busy streets remained quiet in the central city of Wuhan on Thursday as the Chinese government imposed a lockdown to contain the spreading coronavirus. Officials also placed the cities of Huanggang and Ezhou on lockdown and canceled some major public events. The viral respiratory outbreak began last month in Wuhan and continues to spread as people travel for the Lunar New Year celebrations this weekend. At least 17 people have died, and 571 others have been infected.

How far has the virus spread? On Thursday, officials confirmed cases in Hong Kong and Macao, joining about five other countries with cases, including the United States. Coronaviruses can trigger diseases ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). Health officials have not pinned down the exact source of the disease, but it can spread between humans and is transmitted through the respiratory tract.

