China trade talks: Progress, but no deal

U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up two days of trade talks Thursday in Washington, D.C., without a final resolution. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the two sides made “substantial progress” as they raced to resolve differences ahead of a March 1 deadline. After that date, U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are scheduled to increase from 10 to 25 percent.

U.S. President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone late Thursday, saying, “We’re going to have a great trade deal.” He emphasized that China will increase its soybean purchases in the United States, which has expressed concern over Chinese trade practices such as forcing companies to hand over technology in exchange for access to its market.

Trump said he expects to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to reach an agreement to end the six-month trade standoff.