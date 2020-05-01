China to limit Hong Kong freedoms

Nearly a year after protesters launched a pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, the Chinese government is preparing to drastically undercut the territory’s autonomy. The National People’s Congress will discuss new security laws for Hong Kong as it begins its annual meeting on Friday. It has scheduled a vote on the measure for May 28, the South China Morning Post reported.

What will the legislation include? The law would ban sedition, foreign interference, secession, and terrorism against the Chinese government. Beijing also has pushed for rules against disrespecting the Chinese flag and for more pro-China education in Hong Kong schools. China’s Communist regime proposed similar legislation in 2003 but suspended it following mass protests. News of the bill on Thursday sparked new calls for protests.

