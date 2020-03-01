China to end Wuhan lockdown

People leaving China’s Hubei province still need to prove they are healthy, but the city of Wuhan’s two-month quarantine will end on April 8, the Chinese government said Tuesday. Authorities on Wednesday relaxed traffic control measures across the province.

How is Wuhan recovering? On Jan. 23, officials shut down the city of 11 million people where the COVID-19 outbreak originated. The rest of the province soon adopted similar measures. Of the 3,270 people who died in China from the disease caused by the coronavirus, more than 2,500 were in Wuhan. The province reported no new cases last week but confirmed on Tuesday a doctor at Hubei General Hospital tested positive for the virus. Economic activities have begun to revive slowly: Two major automobile factories in Wuhan restarted production this week.

