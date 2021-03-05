China tightens control over Hong Kong at annual congress

Beijing proposed changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system to ensure only “patriots” rule the city as the National People Congress (NPC) began Friday. Wang Chen, NPC deputy chairman, said the territory’s pro-democracy protests revealed “loopholes” in the current system. He said the Election Committee, which is controlled by pro-Beijing figures, will play a larger role: Not only will it determine the city’s leader, but it will also choose a large share of Legislative Council members. Previously citizens elected half of the legislature.

What else did the Beijing leadership announce? China Premier Li Keqiang set the country’s economic growth target to above six percent as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. He also pledged to “resolutely deter any separatist activity” in Taiwan. The government announced a 6.8 percent increase in military spending to $217 billion as it aims to match the United States and Russia in weapons technology.

