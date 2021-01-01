China restricts Hong Kong elections

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that political strife and unrest in Hong Kong showed the need for “reforms.” Chinese officials have announced sweeping changes to the way the territory selects its government representatives.

What will be different? Under the current system, voters can pick some of the representatives on the Legislative Council, which has given pro-democracy opposition leaders a presence in the political process. Under the new rules, set for deliberation on March 17, only candidates who pledge allegiance to Hong Kong as a special region of China can run for a seat on the council. A similar restriction already applies to higher positions. Beijing has worked to expel pro-democracy members of the council since enacting a national security law in the territory last year.

