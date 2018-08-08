China responds to latest U.S. tariffs in ongoing trade war

China on Wednesday again took a retaliatory stance after the U.S. trade representative imposed tariffs on another $16 billion worth of Chinese goods, beginning this month. The 25 percent U.S. tariffs go into effect on Aug. 23 and affect products such as steam turbines and iron girders, among other industrial products. Since the trade war with China began, the United States has directly sanctioned Chinese products worth $50 billion.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry responded Wednesday by imposing its own 25 percent charge on U.S. goods valued at $16 billion. Earlier this month, the Chinese ministry threatened to retaliate against U.S. tariffs “to defend the nation’s dignity” after the Trump administration asked the trade representative to consider tariffs on Chinese goods worth $200 billion.