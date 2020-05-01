China records new coronavirus cases

Beijing paused plans to reopen some primary schools and again tightened social distancing rules on Monday after a new cluster of COVID-19 infections surfaced. Chinese health officials confirmed 49 new cases, including 36 in Beijing linked to a wholesale market. The government closed the market and locked down 11 neighboring residential compounds.

How are other nations handling the coronavirus pandemic? After a three-month lockdown, European nations on Monday reopened borders to travel within the Continent. Hong Kong’s Disneyland will open Thursday for the first time since January. Indian Home Minister Amit Shah offered on Sunday to convert another 500 railway carriages into makeshift medical wards in the Delhi region, where the coronavirus has overwhelmed hospitals.

