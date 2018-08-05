China, North Korea hold talks ahead of historic summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an unannounced visit this week. The meeting marks the second face-to-face encounter between the leaders in recent weeks. China’s official Xinhua News Agency confirmed Xi and Kim met Monday and Tuesday in the Chinese port city of Dalian. “In a cordial and friendly atmosphere, the top leaders of the two parties and the two countries had an all-round and in-depth exchange of views on China-DPRK relations and major issues of common concern,” the agency said, referring to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Kim made a similar unannounced trip in March to meet with Xi in China’s capital, Beijing. The March visit marked the first between the leaders since Kim assumed power in 2011. This week’s trip comes ahead of Kim’s planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, who will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on May 22 ahead of the North Korean summit. Trump tweeted that he would speak with Xi on Tuesday morning about trade and North Korea, where “relationships and trust are building.”